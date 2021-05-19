Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:20 PM
Super_Megatron
New Transformers R.E.D, Kingdom & San Diego Comic-Con Set EAN Codes


Thanks to 2005 Board member*LivingRangerKey*for sharing information about some new EAN codes for new upcoming*Transformers R.E.D, Kingdom &#38; San Diego Comic-Con figures. While we don’t have any images of the toys yet, the confirmed characters are very promising releases. The R.E.D line expands their Transformers Prime and G1 figures, a key character is coming in Kingdom and more surprises. Read on for the full list: Tra Gen Red G1 Shockwave EAN: 5010993975006 Tra Gen Red G1 Galvatron EAN: 5010993974979 Tra Gen Red Prime Optimus Prime EAN: 5010993978427 Tra Gen Red Prime Megatron EAN: 5010993978410 Tra Gen SDCC 1 EAN: 5010993863358 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers R.E.D, Kingdom & San Diego Comic-Con Set EAN Codes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



