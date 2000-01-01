Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:23 PM   #1
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,712
Post your Transformers Hauls 2022 Edition
Post you TF hauls for this year (not the tracking list version)
Today, 12:24 PM   #2
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,712
Re: Post your Transformers Hauls 2022 Edition
Kingdom Slammer
