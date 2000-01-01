|
Andrew's For Sale List:
Willing to meet in some parts of GTA (Greater Toronto Area) please ask. Sorry no shipping.
Transformers Combiner Wars Sky Lynx/Sky Reign $150
⁃ Sky Lynx adult collector pre-owned, transformed 3 or 4 times
⁃ 4 limbs are sealed brand new in box (BNIB)
⁃ The 4 limbs are: Trailbreaker, Wheeljack, Smokescreen & Hound
⁃ Sold only as a set
Transformers Terrorcons Abominus Power of the Primes $110
⁃ Adult collector pre-owned
⁃ includes all packaging and instructions
⁃ sold only as a set
⁃ transformed 2 or 3 times
Transformers 3rd Party ToyWorld Hardbone (not Hard Head) $95
⁃ Adult Collector Pre-owned
⁃ Complete
⁃ Transformed 3 or 4 times
Transformers Siege Soundwave $60
⁃ Sealed Brand new in box (BNIB)