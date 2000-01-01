cosmicandy Mini-Con Join Date: Sep 2008 Location: toronto Posts: 1

Andrew's For Sale List: Willing to meet in some parts of GTA (Greater Toronto Area) please ask. Sorry no shipping.



Transformers Combiner Wars Sky Lynx/Sky Reign $150

⁃ Sky Lynx adult collector pre-owned, transformed 3 or 4 times

⁃ 4 limbs are sealed brand new in box (BNIB)

⁃ The 4 limbs are: Trailbreaker, Wheeljack, Smokescreen & Hound

⁃ Sold only as a set



Transformers Terrorcons Abominus Power of the Primes $110

⁃ Adult collector pre-owned

⁃ includes all packaging and instructions

⁃ sold only as a set

⁃ transformed 2 or 3 times





Transformers 3rd Party ToyWorld Hardbone (not Hard Head) $95

⁃ Adult Collector Pre-owned

⁃ Complete

⁃ Transformed 3 or 4 times



Transformers Siege Soundwave $60

⁃ Sealed Brand new in box (BNIB)




