Today, 09:49 PM
cosmicandy
Mini-Con
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: toronto
Posts: 1
Smile Andrew's For Sale List:
Willing to meet in some parts of GTA (Greater Toronto Area) please ask. Sorry no shipping.

Transformers Combiner Wars Sky Lynx/Sky Reign $150
⁃ Sky Lynx adult collector pre-owned, transformed 3 or 4 times
⁃ 4 limbs are sealed brand new in box (BNIB)
⁃ The 4 limbs are: Trailbreaker, Wheeljack, Smokescreen & Hound
⁃ Sold only as a set

Transformers Terrorcons Abominus Power of the Primes $110
⁃ Adult collector pre-owned
⁃ includes all packaging and instructions
⁃ sold only as a set
⁃ transformed 2 or 3 times


Transformers 3rd Party ToyWorld Hardbone (not Hard Head) $95
⁃ Adult Collector Pre-owned
⁃ Complete
⁃ Transformed 3 or 4 times

Transformers Siege Soundwave $60
⁃ Sealed Brand new in box (BNIB)
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1171.jpg Views: 0 Size: 20.9 KB ID: 48089   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1168.jpg Views: 0 Size: 20.9 KB ID: 48090   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1165.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.1 KB ID: 48091   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1163.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.4 KB ID: 48092   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1164.jpg Views: 0 Size: 18.1 KB ID: 48093  
cosmicandy is online
