|
Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise Third Promotional Poster
The official Transformers social media channels
have revealed a new Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise Promotional Poster. Following the previous Autobot y Decepticon posters, now we have a new image featuring the Mercenaries and a Quintesson. It seems all these posters are part of a bigger image. Transformers War For Cybertron: Earthrise will premiere via Netflix this December 30. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then let us know your expectations on the next War For Cybertron trilogy chapter.
