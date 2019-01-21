|
Prime Wars Trilogy Now Streaming On RoosterTeeth.com
After the unexpected closing of Machinima’s YouTube channel
, the trio of Prime Wars Trilogy shows: Combiner Wars, Titans Return, and Power of the Primes seemed to be gone for fans to watch them. Fortunately, the three seasons (including the 4 preludes) are now available for streaming via*RoosterTeeth.com
. The shows may not have been the best we have seen so far, but without a physical release there was no chance for new fans to watch and experience the series for themselves. A different format and storytelling which brought us the first animated appearance of Overlord and Victorion in a » Continue Reading.
