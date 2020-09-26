Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Master Made Super Deformed SDT-08 Demolisher (G1 Devastator) Test Shot


It took some time but we finally have*images of the color test shot of* new Master Made Super Deformed SDT-08 Demolisher (G1 Devastator) via Toys United Nation Facebook. This the latest installment on Master Made Superdeformed or chibi style Transformers figures. SDT-05 is in fact a release of the six G1 Contructicons in SD style and each one can transform into vehicle mode and combiner mode. According to the information shared, this set would be ready to ship by winter 2020 or spring 2021. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Master Made Super Deformed SDT-08 Demolisher (G1 Devastator) Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



