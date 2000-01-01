Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking to buy POTP DINOBOTS full set
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:48 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 110
Looking to buy POTP DINOBOTS full set
Just like the ad says
Looking for a complete set
Loose is fine as long as complete
Pls msg me if you have a set available
Optimus Puto is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:59 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 595
Re: Looking to buy POTP DINOBOTS full set
Have you considered the black mamba oversized ko set?

scale is great and quality is prolly better than official release and it should be less than $100 shipped. Just a suggestion.


Also, studio series 86 will be releasing great dinobots this year.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers Cybertron Commander Optimus Prime (Rare White) 019 BIB
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ART FEATHER BUMBLE BEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Med Ratchet
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for The Decepticons Leader Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Cassette Tape Eagle?s Swoop + Universe Ravage
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.