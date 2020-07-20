|
Transformers Studio Series Leadfoot Official In-Hand Images
Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*we can share for you in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series Leadfoot. The images show Leadfoot together with the Studio Series Topspin and Roadbuster. The DOTM Wreckers trio looks great for sure. Takara Tomy has confirmed Leadfoot’s release and pre-order for the Japanese market. For US fans, don’t forget that Leadfoot is an obvious Target exclusive item
. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Studio Series Leadfoot Official In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca