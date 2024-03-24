Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:56 PM   #1
Rodimus Convoy
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Quebec City
Posts: 19
Takara-Tomy Encore Special 09 Omega Supreme, MIB!
Hi! This offer is for the Takara-Tomy Encore #09 Special Omega Supreme, released back in 2008. The figure 100% complete with instructions, collector card, paperworks. Some stickers are still unaplied.

Box is in superb shape, showing very minimal wear, but not pristine mint. Plastic insert is mint. This figure is a true jewel! Comes from a smoke/pet free environment.

Shipping fees are based on your location. Local pickup is possible in Quebec city.

Price: 310$ CAN or make an offer.

Thank you and have a nice day!
