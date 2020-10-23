Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,600
Fansproject KA-13 Petrol preorders available for TFcon Online 2020


TFcon sponsor*Ages Three and Up*is proud to announce the preorders for*Fansproject KA-13 Petrol. What started as a one-off exclusive years ago at TFcon, became a passion project for Ages Three and Up to complete. At long last, this project has come full circle. Each figure from this set has been painstakingly individually recolored by the Ages Three and Up team over the past few years of TFcon shows, and we are happy to announce the final figure and the most complicated of the set  Petrol  has been given the same amount of love. KA-13 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fansproject KA-13 Petrol preorders available for TFcon Online 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



