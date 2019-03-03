Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,286

Toyfair Australia 2019 ? Hasbro?s Transformers Exhibit



Thanks to our very own Australian 2005 Boards member Griffin-of-oz for sharing in our boards images of Hasbro’s Transformers Exhibit at*Toyfair Australia 2019. A great coverage of the event, we have some great shots of the following lines which were also shown at the recent US Toyfair: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters War For Cybertron Siege – Including Commander Class Jetfire in both modes and a great display of Titan Class Omega Supreme next to the original G1 Omega Supreme and the infamous Action Master Elite Omega Spreem. Transformers Studio Series – Samples of Wave 1 and 2. Movie Masterpiece Jazz



The post







More... Thanks to our very own Australian 2005 Boards member Griffin-of-oz for sharing in our boards images of Hasbro’s Transformers Exhibit at*Toyfair Australia 2019. A great coverage of the event, we have some great shots of the following lines which were also shown at the recent US Toyfair: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters War For Cybertron Siege – Including Commander Class Jetfire in both modes and a great display of Titan Class Omega Supreme next to the original G1 Omega Supreme and the infamous Action Master Elite Omega Spreem. Transformers Studio Series – Samples of Wave 1 and 2. Movie Masterpiece Jazz » Continue Reading. The post Toyfair Australia 2019 – Hasbro’s Transformers Exhibit appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/