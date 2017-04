New Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Commercial

A new new Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Commercial*has srufaced from Hastro Taiwan YouTube account . We can see a very nice promotion featuring the First Edition Voyager Optimus Prime and the rest of the Premier Edition Line. You can check the video below, and the click on the bar to sound off at the 2005 Boards.The post New Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Commercial appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM