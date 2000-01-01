Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:46 AM
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,084
Transformers Siege Voyager Wave 2 Released at Retail
Thanks to board members ohnaji and Matrix_Holder we have confirmation that Siege Wave 2 Voyagers are out at Canadian retail. These figures were found at EB Games.

Wave 2 includes:

Soundwave
Starscream

Happy Hunting!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: reduced-image_15564_106__50102.1545424477.jpg Views: 0 Size: 21.0 KB ID: 43140  
