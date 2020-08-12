Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dr. Wu DW-TP10 Iron Eater (Transformers Prime Scraplet) Images


Third Party company Dr. Wu, via their Weibo account, have revealed images and information of their new*DW-TP10 Iron Eater (Transformers Prime Scraplet). This is a figure based in the Scraplets seen in the Transformers Prime cartoon. They are designed to go in scale with the main Transformers Prime figures, and they will be sold as a 4-pack. They are planned for release by the end of September this year. A black alternate version DW-TP10B will be available too. We think Transformers Prime fans and collectors would be interested in adding some Scraplets for their collection display. Check all the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr. Wu DW-TP10 Iron Eater (Transformers Prime Scraplet) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



