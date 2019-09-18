Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:30 AM
Super_Megatron
New York Comic Con 2020: Cancellation, Online Metaverse Announced For October 8-11



New York Comic Con, a ReedPop convention which in 2019 featured Han Cholo, Hasbro, Super7 and IDW Publishing, announced the following details about its 2020 event: It likely comes as no surprise that New York Comic Con 2020s physical event at the Javits Center will not be able to run as intended. We very sincerely appreciate your patience as we worked with the Javits and local officials to figure out what, if anything, could go on as planned this October. In place of the physical event: Were excited to join forces with our sister event,
