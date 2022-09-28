Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,983

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Breakdown In-Hand Images



Attention Legacy collectors! Out of nowhere we have our first in-hand images of the last Legacy Stuntincon: Breakdown. Thee images come from our very own 2005 Boards members*kentan99 and vproject*and a



The post







More... Attention Legacy collectors! Out of nowhere we have our first in-hand images of the last Legacy Stuntincon: Breakdown. Thee images come from our very own 2005 Boards members*kentan99 and vproject*and a Shopee listing . Legacy Breakdown shows a pretty solid alt mode with a removable spoiler and a robot mode* which shares some engineering with Legacy Wildrider. To top it all, we have our first look at the complete form of Legacy Menasor which looks as cartoon-accurate as expected. See the new images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Breakdown In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________