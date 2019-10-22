Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,653
DNA Design Upgrade Kits DK-13 For Siege Galaxy Optimus Prime And DK-14 For Siege Ultr


Third Party company DNA Design have just update their Facebook account with images of their next upgrade kits:*DK-13 for Siege Galaxy Optimus Prime*and DK-14 for Siege Ultra Magnus. Both sets offer you a*new battle axe and hammer together with a new pair of longer and more detailed legs for the inner robot (colored to match each figure). Once installed, you get a taller combined mode for your collection display. The DK-13 kit for Galaxy Optimus Prime includes an extra pair of cannon fillers. The new weapons can be stored inside the cannons. Are these upgrade kits what you &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design Upgrade Kits DK-13 For Siege Galaxy Optimus Prime And DK-14 For Siege Ultra Magnus appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
