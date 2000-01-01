Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:04 AM   #1
Dancel
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2017
Location: Canada
Posts: 59
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MISB For Sale
All masterpieces comes with collector coin.

MP10 (3rd Reissue) $300
Sideswipe (Lambor) - $90
Wheeljack - $100
Prowl - $100
Streak - $90
Bumblebee - $80
Ratchet - $110
Ironhide - $110
Sunstreaker - $140
feedback page: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...151#post751151
