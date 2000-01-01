Hey everyone,
For those interested I wanted to post 2 links that have some updates on the current strike at Canada Post.
With the holiday season here Im sure a lot of us have orders were waiting on (TF or otherwise).
It definitely has made me re-think any future online orders for the time being, given the uncertainty of when this will all be done.
CP Homepage (with daily updates):
https://www.canadapost.ca/web/en/com...7Cddn%7Clr%7C5
CP Twitter:
https://mobile.twitter.com/canadapos...Ctwgr%5Eauthor
I hope this helps anyone looking for info on when the mail backlog may be actually dealt with