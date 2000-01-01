Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:59 AM   #1
JonoPrime
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Burlington, ON
Posts: 411
Canada Post Strike - Links for Updates/Status
Hey everyone,

For those interested I wanted to post 2 links that have some updates on the current strike at Canada Post.

With the holiday season here Im sure a lot of us have orders were waiting on (TF or otherwise).

It definitely has made me re-think any future online orders for the time being, given the uncertainty of when this will all be done.

CP Homepage (with daily updates):
https://www.canadapost.ca/web/en/com...7Cddn%7Clr%7C5

CP Twitter:
https://mobile.twitter.com/canadapos...Ctwgr%5Eauthor

I hope this helps anyone looking for info on when the mail backlog may be actually dealt with
