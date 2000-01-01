Today, 10:59 AM #1 JonoPrime Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Burlington, ON Posts: 411 Canada Post Strike - Links for Updates/Status



For those interested I wanted to post 2 links that have some updates on the current strike at Canada Post.



With the holiday season here Im sure a lot of us have orders were waiting on (TF or otherwise).



It definitely has made me re-think any future online orders for the time being, given the uncertainty of when this will all be done.



CP Homepage (with daily updates):

https://www.canadapost.ca/web/en/com...7Cddn%7Clr%7C5



CP Twitter:

https://mobile.twitter.com/canadapos...Ctwgr%5Eauthor



