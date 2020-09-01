Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Generations Selects Next Figure Teaser
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,286
Generations Selects Next Figure Teaser


Takara’s official Twitter page has dropped a teaser for an upcoming Generations Selects figure, featuring a silhouette that seems oddly familiar. The kanji on the teaser reads “Wild Beast Warriors are back” which indicates the potential for a team or at the very least characters with beast alternate modes. For now the only other info we have is pure speculation, but in the meantime be sure to join the discussion below to share your thoughts and excitement!

The post Generations Selects Next Figure Teaser appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 347
Re: Generations Selects Next Figure Teaser
dinoking
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers commemorative soundwave
Transformers
Transformers Deep Space Stsrscream BNIB
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Perceptor Complete Hasbro 1984 Microscope
Transformers
Transformers Sludge 1984 Dinobot Takara Hasbro G1
Transformers
WST Dinorobots Flamethrower - World's Smallest Transformers Dinobot Slag Slug
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Toys Studio Series 38 Voyager Class Transformers Loose
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.