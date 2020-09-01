|
Generations Selects Next Figure Teaser
Takara’s official Twitter page
has dropped a teaser for an upcoming Generations Selects figure, featuring a silhouette that seems oddly familiar. The kanji on the teaser reads “Wild Beast Warriors are back” which indicates the potential for a team or at the very least characters with beast alternate modes. For now the only other info we have is pure speculation, but in the meantime be sure to join the discussion below to share your thoughts and excitement!
