Elita Infinite ugrade kit



It's a little unpolished when compared to something like Perfect Effect, but the concept seems solid. Solid enough, that I'm trying to think of my own ideas on what I can do with my limited skills and resources.



I was trying to google up fan modes for her, and came across this upgrade kid some guy was selling on facebook.

