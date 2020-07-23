|
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Rodimus Color Sample
Flame Toys have revealed our first color sample of their upcoming*Furai Model IDW Rodimus* via their Facebook account.
The Furai Model line offers easy to build non transformable model kits. A good alternative for fans who are not familiarized with building models. This is a very nice representation of the fearless Autobot warrior as he was seen in the original IDW Lost Light comics. It’s good to notice that Flame Toys have also announced that they are working in another IDW Rodimus for their more expensive and top quality Kuro Kara Kuri line
