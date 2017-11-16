Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,209
IDW Rom vs Transformers: Shining Armor #5 ITunes Preview


Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the recent*IDW Rom vs Transformers: Shining Armor #5 ITunes Preview in our forums. Via ITunes*we have a 3-page preview of the last issue of one of the most interesting crossovers in the Hasbro Comic Universe. The conclusion of the adventure, which takes place before the arrival of the Transformers to Earth in the IDW universe, is coming hot. Rom Vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #5 Bumblebee vs. Rom vs. Starscream vs. the Dire Wraiths! All alliances are offthis is a fight for survival! Torn between her Cybertronian heritage and her Solstar &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Rom vs Transformers: Shining Armor #5 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




