Hi all,
I was reading on some Facebook forums that some people received their Punch/Counterpunch figure and Nemesis Prime figure missing wheels.
The figures came from the manufacturer like that apparently missing some of their wheels.
Amazon.com where they got it from supposedly would replace their figures when they complained of the issue. I believe the poster is one of our members from Nfld...
Has anyone had this same problem when ordering their Nemesis Prime from Amazon.ca, or their Punch/Counterpunch from Amazon.com?
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ttfy...target&fref=nf
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1108...target&fref=nf
Thanks,
MilanX3