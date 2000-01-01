Today, 02:33 PM #1 Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 164 GUBER'S FOR SALE & WANTS THREAD



FOR SALE:

Feel free to ask any questions!



Transformers G1 Victory Road Caesar Complete MIB!

They've been kept in the boxes and displayed for a short time. Everything is in incredible condition, see the photos! Boxes show some wear.

Asking $750CAD plus shipping. Awesome!!!



EHOBBY Destron Twincast C-116 MISB

totally minty minty mint!!!

Asking $190CAD plus shipping. Radical!!!



Siege Barricade MISB

Asking $30CAD plus shipping. Gnarlyl!!!



CLICK BELOW FOR PHOTOS!!!



https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...Dq?usp=sharing





GUBER WANTS:

Open to trades!!!



G1 or Encore Omega Supreme

Encore Sky Lynx

G1 Swoop

G1 Ultra Magnus

G1 Scorponok MIB

Energon Galvatron (Purple repaint)

Generations Classics Skywarp

Titans Return Trypticon

MP-10g Ghostbusters MP Prime

TFC collection reissue (book-style) Hound



Gobot command centre

Gobot Power Suits Courageous Warrior



MOTU G1 Attak Trak

MOTU G1 Mossman

MOTU G1 Beastman

MOTU Snake Mountain



Nintendo Power Glove

Atari Lynx games



Captain Power Sauron figure MOC

Starriors figures, Cosmittor

Battle Beasts

MASK Thunderhawk vehicle

Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure

