Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page GUBER'S FOR SALE & WANTS THREAD
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:33 PM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Guber's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 164
Smile GUBER'S FOR SALE & WANTS THREAD
Hey dudes!!

FOR SALE:
Feel free to ask any questions!

Transformers G1 Victory Road Caesar Complete MIB!
They've been kept in the boxes and displayed for a short time. Everything is in incredible condition, see the photos! Boxes show some wear.
Asking $750CAD plus shipping. Awesome!!!

EHOBBY Destron Twincast C-116 MISB
totally minty minty mint!!!
Asking $190CAD plus shipping. Radical!!!

Siege Barricade MISB
Asking $30CAD plus shipping. Gnarlyl!!!

CLICK BELOW FOR PHOTOS!!!

https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...Dq?usp=sharing


GUBER WANTS:
Open to trades!!!

G1 or Encore Omega Supreme
Encore Sky Lynx
G1 Swoop
G1 Ultra Magnus
G1 Scorponok MIB
Energon Galvatron (Purple repaint)
Generations Classics Skywarp
Titans Return Trypticon
MP-10g Ghostbusters MP Prime
TFC collection reissue (book-style) Hound

Gobot command centre
Gobot Power Suits Courageous Warrior

MOTU G1 Attak Trak
MOTU G1 Mossman
MOTU G1 Beastman
MOTU Snake Mountain

Nintendo Power Glove
Atari Lynx games

Captain Power Sauron figure MOC
Starriors figures, Cosmittor
Battle Beasts
MASK Thunderhawk vehicle
Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure
My pet monster
Last edited by Guber; Today at 03:05 PM.
Guber is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
caesar, encore, sale, trade, victory

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Go Bots Wrong Way Helicopter Transformer Tonka G1 1984 Carded!
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Mothton #24 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Stronghorn #23 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transform
Transformers
Transformers: Power of the Prime - Liege Maximo / Quintus Prime ( Neuf / New )
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Bumblebee" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Tank
Transformers
Convertors Insectors "Tenticus (Spider) - Gun Weapon" 1984 Select Toys Accessory
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.