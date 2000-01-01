Hey dudes!!
FOR SALE:
Transformers G1 Victory Road Caesar Complete MIB!
They've been kept in the boxes and displayed for a short time. Everything is in incredible condition, see the photos! Boxes show some wear.
Asking $750CAD plus shipping. Awesome!!!
EHOBBY Destron Twincast C-116 MISB
totally minty minty mint!!!
Asking $190CAD plus shipping. Radical!!!
Siege Barricade MISB
Asking $30CAD plus shipping. Gnarlyl!!!
https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...Dq?usp=sharing
GUBER WANTS:
Open to trades!!!
G1 or Encore Omega Supreme
Encore Sky Lynx
G1 Swoop
G1 Ultra Magnus
G1 Scorponok MIB
Energon Galvatron (Purple repaint)
Generations Classics Skywarp
Titans Return Trypticon
MP-10g Ghostbusters MP Prime
TFC collection reissue (book-style) Hound
Gobot command centre
Gobot Power Suits Courageous Warrior
MOTU G1 Attak Trak
MOTU G1 Mossman
MOTU G1 Beastman
MOTU Snake Mountain
Nintendo Power Glove
Atari Lynx games
Captain Power Sauron figure MOC
Starriors figures, Cosmittor
Battle Beasts
MASK Thunderhawk vehicle
Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure
My pet monster