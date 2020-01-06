Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers BotBots Gold Rush Games Series 4 Claw/Gumball Machine Surprise Boxes Fou


Shout out to 2005 Boards member Analogue for sharing the first US retail sighting of the Transformers BotBots Goldrush Games Series 4 Claw/Gumball Machine Surprise Boxes! Found at*Target located at 6480 SkyPointe Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89131, with a retail price of $19.99 + tax. This marks our second sighting, with our first reported from Taiwan in the last days of December 2019. As a refresher, there are two Claw Machine and two Gumball Machine boxes, and each pack holds ten surprise balls containing five regular BotBots, four stickers, and one rare Gold BotBot. Enjoy the hunt, and let &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers BotBots Gold Rush Games Series 4 Claw/Gumball Machine Surprise Boxes Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
