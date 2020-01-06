|
Transformers BotBots Gold Rush Games Series 4 Claw/Gumball Machine Surprise Boxes Fou
Shout out to 2005 Boards member Analogue for sharing the first US retail sighting of the Transformers BotBots Goldrush Games Series 4 Claw/Gumball Machine Surprise Boxes! Found at*Target located at 6480 SkyPointe Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89131, with a retail price of $19.99 + tax. This marks our second sighting, with our first reported from Taiwan
in the last days of December 2019. As a refresher, there are two Claw Machine and two Gumball Machine boxes, and each pack holds ten surprise balls containing five regular BotBots, four stickers, and one rare Gold BotBot. Enjoy the hunt, and let » Continue Reading.
