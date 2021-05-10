Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Furai Action Optimus Primal In-Hand Images


Thanks to Weibo user Notrab*we can share for your some in-hand images of the new*Flame Toys Furai Action Optimus Primal. This is the latest release in Flame Toys’ Furai Action line which brings us**fully assembled action figures with a more accessible price range compared to Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri line. Optimus Primal features a nice and detailed sculpt, packed with several accessories and a wide range of poseability. This figure should start shipping this month. Check all the images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Flame Toys Furai Action Optimus Primal In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



