Flame Toys Furai Action Optimus Primal In-Hand Images
Thanks to Weibo user Notrab
*we can share for your some in-hand images of the new*Flame Toys Furai Action Optimus Primal. This is the latest release in Flame Toys’ Furai Action line which brings us**fully assembled action figures with a more accessible price range compared to Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri line. Optimus Primal features a nice and detailed sculpt, packed with several accessories and a wide range of poseability. This figure should start shipping this month. Check all the images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!
