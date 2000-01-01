Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Question Illustrator/Writer Looking for Toy Related Jobs
Hey everyone! I'm in need of your help. I'm just putting this out into the universe to see what I get back, but I'm in need of a job and I have loads of skills in illustration, toy design and narrative design. I would LOVE to work on Transformers one day and I scout the Hasbro careers section all the time. But I know there are a lot of smaller studios doing work for Hasbro or 3rd parties making transforming toys and I am hoping to connect with someone working at those. I live in Ontario within commuting distance of Toronto. I can also work remotely as I have a high end computer and Wacom Cintiq. My portfolio is here: www.jonathanbarker.art


I know this forum is really helpful... when I had a mystery toy you helped me identify it. Now I'm looking for a job that is related to toys and design/world building. If anyone has any leads on remote work or work in Ontario that would be amazing! Thank you.



Here are a list of job titles I'm looking for:



Toy Designer
Toy Illustrator
Toy Graphic Designer
Toy Digital Sculptor (Zbrush)
Toy Package Artist
Script Writer (Animation/Games)

Screenwriter (Animation)

Staff Writer (Animation)

Narrative Designer (Video games)

Board Game Designer

World Builder (Kids Media)

Comic Book Writer
Comic Book Artist
__________________
Tags
jobs, seeking, toys

