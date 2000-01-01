Today, 08:25 AM #1 Jonnydark Beasty Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: New Hamburg Posts: 348 Illustrator/Writer Looking for Toy Related Jobs





I know this forum is really helpful... when I had a mystery toy you helped me identify it. Now I'm looking for a job that is related to toys and design/world building. If anyone has any leads on remote work or work in Ontario that would be amazing! Thank you.







Here are a list of job titles I'm looking for:







Toy Designer

Toy Illustrator

Toy Graphic Designer

Toy Digital Sculptor (Zbrush)

Toy Package Artist

Script Writer (Animation/Games)



Screenwriter (Animation)



Staff Writer (Animation)



Narrative Designer (Video games)



Board Game Designer



World Builder (Kids Media)



Comic Book Writer

