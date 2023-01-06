|
Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 Deluxe, Warrior & 1-Step Changers Out At US Retail
The new Transformers EarthSpark toys have finally been spotted at US retail. 2005 Boards member*AutobotJazz1*was lucky to visit a Target store in*Jersey City, New Jersey and find EarthSpark Deluxe Megatron, Bumblebee and Twitch, together with Warrior Elita-1 and Skywarp plus 1-Step Changers Wheeljack, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Happy hunting!
