Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 Deluxe, Warrior & 1-Step Changers Out At US Retail



The new Transformers EarthSpark toys have finally been spotted at US retail. 2005 Boards member*AutobotJazz1*was lucky to visit a Target store in*Jersey City, New Jersey and find EarthSpark Deluxe Megatron, Bumblebee and Twitch, together with Warrior Elita-1 and Skywarp plus 1-Step Changers Wheeljack, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Happy hunting!



