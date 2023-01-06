Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB-44 Studio Series Dark Of The Moon Optimus Prime Found At US R


Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member*AutobotJazz1 we can confirm that the new Target exclusive*Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB-44 Studio Series Dark Of The Moon Optimus Prime has been found at US retail. This is a re-release of the original Studio Series SS-44 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Optimus Prime now in a Buzzworthy Bumblebee closed box. A great chance to finally get this hard-to-find figure to complete your Studio Series collection. It was found at a Target in*Jersey City, New Jersey. Happy hunting!

The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB-44 Studio Series Dark Of The Moon Optimus Prime Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



