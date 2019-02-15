|
Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up Ecto-1 Ectotron In-Package Images
Thanks to*@ToyBook
*on Twitter, we have a look at the packaging of the recently announced*Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure,*that was on display at Toy Fair. It was a nice surprise after the first official reveal
*and the announcement of a new 5-issue comic
*featuring the new character. The packaging shows an incredible G1-retro packaging style with a beautiful art by artirst Emiliano Santalucia. The back of the box shows Ectotron’s tech specs, revealing his function as a Paranormal Investigator. The ECTO-1 ECTOTRON figure will be available exclusively at GameStop in the US starting Summer of 2019 and for » Continue Reading.
