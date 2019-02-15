Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up  Ecto-1 Ectotron In-Package Images


Thanks to*@ToyBook*on Twitter, we have a look at the packaging of the recently announced*Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up  Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure,*that was on display at Toy Fair. It was a nice surprise after the first official reveal*and the announcement of a new 5-issue comic*featuring the new character. The packaging shows an incredible G1-retro packaging style with a beautiful art by artirst Emiliano Santalucia. The back of the box shows Ectotron’s tech specs, revealing his function as a Paranormal Investigator. The ECTO-1 ECTOTRON figure will be available exclusively at GameStop in the US starting Summer of 2019 and for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up  Ecto-1 Ectotron In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Re: Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up  Ecto-1 Ectotron In-Package Images
I was on the fence but packaged like that i will get one for sure
