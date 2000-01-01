MapleMegatron Animated Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: Canada Posts: 1,727

Re: Any Canadian sites offering the Encore Dino cassettes? Quote: Shockwave 75 Originally Posted by I REALLY want these guys, but I also don't want to have to pay in American plus the shitty exchange rate, plus shipping. which specific ones are you talking about? Because that can reffer to at least 4 sets.