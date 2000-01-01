Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:11 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,268
Any Canadian sites offering the Encore Dino cassettes?
I REALLY want these guys, but I also don't want to have to pay in American plus the shitty exchange rate, plus shipping.
Old Today, 02:14 PM   #2
MapleMegatron
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,727
Re: Any Canadian sites offering the Encore Dino cassettes?
Originally Posted by Shockwave 75 View Post
I REALLY want these guys, but I also don't want to have to pay in American plus the shitty exchange rate, plus shipping.
which specific ones are you talking about? Because that can reffer to at least 4 sets.
