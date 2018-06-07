Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,419
Masterpiece MP-36+ Megatron Additional Stock Images


Via Hobby Dengeki Website*we have some more*Masterpiece MP-36+ Megatron Additional Stock Images to share with you. The new images show us some clear shots of both both robot and gun mode, and they confirm the inclusion of the*scope,* silencer and a stock that came with the original Masterpiece MP-36 Megatron. There’s is also an extra silver-painted chest piece and three cartoon extra faces. These faces got silver paint and yellow eyes. Sadly, there is no*G1 toy sword or handheld gun as many fans were expecting. You can check out our first stock images here, and some images of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece MP-36+ Megatron Additional Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



