Masterpiece MP-36+ Megatron Additional Stock Images
Via Hobby Dengeki Website
*we have some more*Masterpiece MP-36+ Megatron Additional Stock Images to share with you. The new images show us some clear shots of both both robot and gun mode, and they confirm the inclusion of the*scope,* silencer and a stock that came with the original Masterpiece MP-36 Megatron. There’s is also an extra silver-painted chest piece and three cartoon extra faces. These faces got silver paint and yellow eyes. Sadly, there is no*G1 toy sword or handheld gun as many fans were expecting. You can check out our first stock images here
