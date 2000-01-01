|
Selling some stuff TF Various lines
Combiner Wars Devastator with PE kit MIB = 260
Armada Leader Optimus + yellow minicon car = 100
TF Universe Superion combiner = 75
Armada Omega supreme with custom head = 75
Vintage G1 Soundwave + 3 tapes + 2 guns + 1 missile + battery cover = 120
Vintage G1 Ramjet body + 2 fists + gold pilot = 40
Vintage G1 Perceptor for parts = 20
Vintage G1 Blast off = 10
Vintage G1 Twin Twist = 10
ROTF Bludgeon + Upgrade parts incomplete = 75
G2 Megatron Green tank = 40
Cash , E transfer, pr PayPal + 4%
I can ship at buyers expense OR Meet up
Located in Brantford Ontario