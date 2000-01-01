Today, 04:06 PM #1 Optimus Puto Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: canada Posts: 104 Selling some stuff TF Various lines Combiner Wars Devastator with PE kit MIB = 260



Armada Leader Optimus + yellow minicon car = 100



TF Universe Superion combiner = 75



Armada Omega supreme with custom head = 75



Vintage G1 Soundwave + 3 tapes + 2 guns + 1 missile + battery cover = 120



Vintage G1 Ramjet body + 2 fists + gold pilot = 40



Vintage G1 Perceptor for parts = 20



Vintage G1 Blast off = 10



Vintage G1 Twin Twist = 10



ROTF Bludgeon + Upgrade parts incomplete = 75



G2 Megatron Green tank = 40



Cash , E transfer, pr PayPal + 4%

I can ship at buyers expense OR Meet up

Located in Brantford Ontario

