Hasbro Customer Care Gamble Back in august i sent my leader class titans return transformer to Hasbro due to defective/broken joints.



The response is that they do not have any stock of replacement titans returns line. And they are waiting for stock.



Today, I got a response saying they are unable to order from the Transformers product line and will be sending me something of greater value from another product line.



ANOTHER PRODUCT LINE?! W-T-F?

I can only guess at what it could be.

A Nerf blaster?

Playdoh?

My Little Pony box set?

Tickleme Robo Elmo?

Furby?



I'd rather get my figure back or a coupon for $60 off.