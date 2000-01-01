Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:32 PM   #1
Mikformer
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 171
Hasbro Customer Care Gamble
Back in august i sent my leader class titans return transformer to Hasbro due to defective/broken joints.

The response is that they do not have any stock of replacement titans returns line. And they are waiting for stock.

Today, I got a response saying they are unable to order from the Transformers product line and will be sending me something of greater value from another product line.

ANOTHER PRODUCT LINE?! W-T-F?
I can only guess at what it could be.
A Nerf blaster?
Playdoh?
My Little Pony box set?
Tickleme Robo Elmo?
Furby?

I'd rather get my figure back or a coupon for $60 off.
Reply With Quote
Today, 08:35 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,231
Re: Hasbro Customer Care Gamble
maybe they mean from another transformers line. maybe you'll get a trypticon or a leader from potp line
Reply With Quote
Today, 09:23 PM   #3
theoneyouknowleast
Beasty
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 309
Re: Hasbro Customer Care Gamble
This sounds like a fun guessing game. My energon is on 1500 nerf dart but no blaster!
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread

Looking for:
TR Titan Master Ramhorn
TR Slugslinger
Reply With Quote
Today, 09:33 PM   #4
Mega Truck
Generation 2
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 120
Re: Hasbro Customer Care Gamble
Total hope you get My Little Pony !!! That'd be awesome !! They'll give you something TF for sure. Stay positive. But seriously, if you get MLP, I'll die laughing
Reply With Quote
