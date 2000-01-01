|
Hasbro Customer Care Gamble
Back in august i sent my leader class titans return transformer to Hasbro due to defective/broken joints.
The response is that they do not have any stock of replacement titans returns line. And they are waiting for stock.
Today, I got a response saying they are unable to order from the Transformers product line and will be sending me something of greater value from another product line.
ANOTHER PRODUCT LINE?! W-T-F?
I can only guess at what it could be.
A Nerf blaster?
Playdoh?
My Little Pony box set?
Tickleme Robo Elmo?
Furby?
I'd rather get my figure back or a coupon for $60 off.