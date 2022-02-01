Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page new Lego transformer revealed --- 86 movie Starscream
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:08 AM   #1
xueyue2
Canadian Slag
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,027
new Lego transformer revealed --- 86 movie Starscream
Really nice design, more screen accurate than ever!


Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: d96619b30f2442a7cc9ffa729443ad4bd013020e.jpg Views: 24 Size: 66.5 KB ID: 51876  
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:25 AM   #2
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,388
Re: new Lego transformer revealed --- 86 movie Starscream
Reminds me of the ashes of burnt Hell money...
Dark Rage is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:51 AM   #3
MikeWade23
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2021
Location: Montreal, Qc
Posts: 24
Re: new Lego transformer revealed --- 86 movie Starscream
It’s the Starscream meets Galvatron special edition.
MikeWade23 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.