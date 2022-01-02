Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:10 PM
Super_Megatron
More Info On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Toyline


Several days ago, we discovered a massive list of toys for the upcoming Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts live-action movie. Since then, we’ve acquired additional info regarding the line. There is also a bit of confusion surrounding several entries marked as ‘New Transformation’ and we’ve decided to clear them up for our readers as well. First up is our very own Jtprime17 with a breakdown of the Deluxe Class toys (product name:*Tra Mv7 Core Boy Deluxe Class Ast with the EAN:*5010993983308). Deluxe Bumblebee (Codename: George) Deluxe Mirage (Codename: Pluto) Deluxe Wheeljack (Codename: Barcelona) Deluxe Airazor (Codename: Titan) Deluxe Nightbird &#187; Continue Reading.

