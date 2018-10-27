Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,335

TFcon 2018 Third Party Display Images



TFcon 2018 is underway and with it a large display of upcoming third party releases! On show are a wide selection of upcoming offerings from companies including Maketoys, Fans Toys, TFC Toys, Planet X, Fans Hobby, Iron Factory, and X-Transbots. Check them all out attached to this post!



