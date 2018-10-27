Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,335

TFcon 2018 Flame Toys Transformers Display



We’ve got a look at the Flame Toys Transformers display from TFcon 2018. Flame Toys are showing off two event exclusive versions of their releases – Tarn, with exclusive facemask and cannon parts, and Shattered Glass Drift with an exclusive helmet part. The display also includes photos of the upcoming Bumblebee and Optimus Prime model kits – and for the non-Transformers fans, there’s a glimpse at an upcoming take on 1970s classic mecha UFO Robo Grendizer (aka Goldrake!). Check out the images attached to this post.



