Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Blaster Bag & Passcase in Japan
Prime 1 Studio, well known by their impressive Transformers statues, have revealed via their*Twitter account
*images of their new*official G1 Blaster Bag & Passcase. Prime 1 Studio had already released*some of Transformers official merchandise items before
, including a cool*G1 Soundwave bag & passcase
*which proved to be a very popular item in Japan. Now, Prime 1 Studio reveals their new*G1 Blaster Bag*inspired by G1 Blasters cassette player mode and a passcase which looks like a cassette (strangely, it is similar to Laserbeak). A very cool-looking item for sure! Prime 1 Studio will reveal price and details soon (only for » Continue Reading.
