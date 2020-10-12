Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Blaster Bag & Passcase in Japan


Prime 1 Studio, well known by their impressive Transformers statues, have revealed via their*Twitter account*images of their new*official G1 Blaster Bag &#38; Passcase. Prime 1 Studio had already released*some of Transformers official merchandise items before, including a cool*G1 Soundwave bag &#38; passcase*which proved to be a very popular item in Japan. Now, Prime 1 Studio reveals their new*G1 Blaster Bag*inspired by G1 Blasters cassette player mode and a passcase which looks like a cassette (strangely, it is similar to Laserbeak). A very cool-looking item for sure! Prime 1 Studio will reveal price and details soon (only for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Blaster Bag & Passcase in Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



