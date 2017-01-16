Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,825
Til All Are One issue 7 Incentive and Subscription Covers


Care of PreviewsWorld, we have a look at a pair of variant covers for the upcoming Transformers: Til All Are One issue 7. The retailer incentive cover for the issue copies the style of the Lost Light and Optimus Prime incentive covers, showing a main character standing in front of a globe – in this case, Windblade standing before a Titan’s brain module. The subscription cover meanwhile shows Chromia getting her photo taken following on from developments with her character in issue 4. Check out both covers attached to this post.

The post Til All Are One issue 7 Incentive and Subscription Covers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
