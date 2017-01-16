Care of PreviewsWorld
, we have a look at a pair of variant covers for the upcoming Transformers: Til All Are One issue 7. The retailer incentive cover for the issue copies the style of the Lost Light and Optimus Prime incentive covers, showing a main character standing in front of a globe – in this case, Windblade standing before a Titan’s brain module. The subscription cover meanwhile shows Chromia getting her photo taken following on from developments with her character in issue 4. Check out both covers attached to this post.
