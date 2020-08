IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #1 iTunes Preview

TFW2005 member Lucas35 refreshes our August solicitations coverage with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, issue #1. Creator credits : James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Luis Antonio Delgado (Colorist) Check out all the artwork attached to this post, including an additional panel shared by IDW, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! When Queen Chrysalis casts a spell looking for more changelings, she accidentally interferes with a malfunctioning Spacebridge! What's this mean for our favorite fillies?