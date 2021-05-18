It’s been a while since we had news
about the upcoming animated Transformers film. It would*be an original new story placed in Cybertron which will*revolve around the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. We also had confirmed that Oscar winner Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) will be on the director’s chair
for this project. Now, we have a possible release timeframe for this movie via some information shared by*Allspark Pictures President, Greg Mooradian from his Linkedin account
