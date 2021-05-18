Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Animated Transformers Film To Be Released in 2023


It’s been a while since we had news about the upcoming animated Transformers film. It would*be an original new story placed in Cybertron which will*revolve around the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. We also had confirmed that Oscar winner Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) will be on the director’s chair for this project. Now, we have a possible release timeframe for this movie via some information shared by*Allspark Pictures President, Greg Mooradian from his Linkedin account. Generated a dozen new properties including: G.I. JOE: SNAKE EYES, with Robert Schwentke directing (2020 release) DUNGEONS &#38; DRAGONS, with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Animated Transformers Film To Be Released in 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



