Old Today, 09:45 PM   #1
Guber
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 188
Fans Hobby Power Baser V2 COMPLETE MIB w EXTRAS Optimus Prime
PHOTOS ON FB MARKETPLACE:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/tfca...6249965752097/

Up for sale is Fans Hobby Power Baser MB-06 V2 with MBA-01 ADD ON KIT alternate head and hands! (Hands in photo are the original versions. The alternate versions are on the figure.)
EVERYTHING IS FULLY COMPLETE IN MINT CONDITION with ALL accessories, packaging and paperwork included from factory. Even the original Fans Hobby shipping box!
I am the original owner, used only for display in a smoke-free and pet-free home. This is the closest to perfect you will find!

$450

💖Guber
