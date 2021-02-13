Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,138

MP-52+ Skywarp and Coronation Starscream Add-On Set Confirmed



Takara Tomy have dropped information on two new Seeker Masterpiece offerings tonight.* MP-52+ Skywarp has been confirmed, though we do not have images or details of yet.* In addition, and the reason for this announcement is – when you send in a questionnaire that will come with each of the MP-52 Seekers you will get an add-on set for Starscream.* This will be the parts needed to deck him out in full Coronation gear from the 86 movie.** This seems to be for the Japanese market, and requires filling out and returning three forms from three the three figures, so



