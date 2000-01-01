Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:11 PM   #1
GotBot
Classic
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,325
G1 Micromaster Combiner Autobot Astro Squad Review
The Autobots enter the G1 Micromaster Combiner arena with the Astro Squad. The Rocket truck is made of Missile Master (team leader by the way) and Moonrock. Barrage and Heave join together to make a radar truck. Finally, Phaser and Blast Master become a shuttle. Interestingly, only 1 member of this team has been updated, and renamed, AND the character updated is different in North America than it is in Japan. Hmm, I guess technically 2 members out of six have been updated for this team. Things get a little confusing but I'll clear the air. https://youtu.be/qlGOy485OdU
