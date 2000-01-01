Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Ratchet pre-order now online - EBGames
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:03 PM   #1
imfallenangel
Beasty
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 337
Ratchet pre-order now online - EBGames
TRANSFORMER DLX RATCHET EXCL

It's up, for all those like myself that didn't want to bother going to a store to do it:

https://www.ebgames.ca/Toys-Collecti...x-ratchet-excl
imfallenangel is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:09 PM   #2
Jove
Nostalgia Enthusiast
Jove's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Waterloo - ON
Posts: 621
Re: Ratchet pre-order now online - EBGames
It seems like you need to have it shipped directly to your house, no option to collect in store...
Jove is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Reissue Platinum Edition Trypticon brand new
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Megatron X-Transbots Apollyon
Transformers
Transformers SOUNDWAVE + RAVAGE & RUMBLE + SHOCKWAVE Voyager Class
Transformers
Transformers Classics Ultra Magnus, SkyWarp, Thundercracker
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sandstorm + Springer Voyager Class
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue HASBRO Wallmart
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot Highbrow & Dirge Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.