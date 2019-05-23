Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Tf lot 110$ shipped
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Yesterday, 11:39 PM
#
1
F4l4nx
Machine War
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: lethbridge, Alberta
Posts: 242
Tf lot 110$ shipped
Perfect effect ejector and rewinder
Kfc rhinohorn evil version
Loyal subjects ramjet
G1 roller
G1 encore overkill
4 decepticon wfc cassettes.
$110 for all shipped. Just wanting to move them all quickly.
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
b/s/t thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ghlight=f4l4nx
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=38639
F4l4nx
View Public Profile
Send a private message to F4l4nx
Find More Posts by F4l4nx
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Takara TFC #10 G1 Soundwave complete MIB (Mint In Box) complete
Transformers beast wars transmetal megatron MIB
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Optimus Primal
TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TAKARA ROBOT AUTOBOT METROPLEX STATION
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-09 Rodimus Convoy (Prime)
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-22 Ultra Magnus Action Figure Official
2005 Takara G1 Transformers Convoy Optimus Prime Pepsi Twist Bottle Reissue MISB
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:45 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.