IDW Transformers: Unicron #01 Stadium Comics Exclusive Variant Cover
*have just unveiled their exclusive variant cover for Unicron #01, and we are sure it will please many fans. This cover is a great homage to the movie poster for the original 1986 The Transformers Movie by artist Alex Milne. Popular characters from IDW Transformers titles: Pyra Magna, Arcee, Bumblebee, Soundwave and Optimus Prime among others, recreate this classic poster. If this cover please your optics, take in consideration that this is a limited edition of only 500 copies. Expected for release on July 18, 2018. You can check out the mirrored cover after » Continue Reading.
