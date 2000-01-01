Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:46 PM
scorponok87
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 113
vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade
if you need more pics of anything ask

G1 TRANSFORMERS

cyclonus
canadian box with original inserts
with manual,complete

sludge
canadian box with original inserts
2 missiles still on sprue

pounce & wingspan
canadian box with original inserts
complete

ramjet
decal wear, complete
with canadian manual

red alert
complete arms are looose
2 missiles on sprue
with u.s manual

topspin
mint & complete

flywheels
mint & complete

slugfest
mint cassette, missing both chrome weapons
with canadian tech

OTHER TOY LINES
vintage star wars figures
gi.joe figures
tmnt complete figures
perseus-----canadian sealed card, unpunched
